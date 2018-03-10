South Yorkshire’s best in Inter-counties cross-country test

Have your say

Several South Yorkshire athletes are in the Yorkshire teams that run in the Inter-counties Cross-country Championships at Prestwold Hall, Loughborough, today.

Rob Little (Hallamshire), Dan Kestral and Elliott Smales (Rotherham) and Steve Franklin (Totley) were all named in the senior men’s side following the Yorkshire Championships in January.

The women’s team has four Hallamshire runners, Natalia Hackett, Evie Brailsford, Zanthe Wray and Hannah Fletcher, with Rotherham duo Natasha Hatswell and Zara Knappy also in the line-up.

In the junior (under-20) men’s side, Hallamshire’s Cameron Bell, silver medallist in last year’s team race, runs again, with Doncaster’s George Phillips also in the squad. The junior women’s team includes Alice Moore (Barnsley), Molly Butterworth (City of Sheffield and Dearne), Emily Simpson (City of Sheffield and Dearne) and Imani Wilson (Hallamshire).

Doncaster schoolboy Josh Dickinson is a leading contender at U-17 level after winning the U-15 race last year, while the U-17 women’s team is led by the Rotherham pair Cyane Robinson and Mya Taylor and includes Hallamshire’s Laura Trask and Eve Crownshaw.

The U-15 boys won team silver last year. Taylor Hill (Hallamshire) remains and Scott Nutter (Barnsley), Elliott Morton (Rotherham) and Joe McDadd (Hallamshire) are all in good form.

Led by Leeds City’s Ethan Hussey, this U-15 team is, perhaps, Yorkshire’s best chance of a team win. Jodie Hill (Hallamshire), a team-bronze-medal-winner last year, runs again in the U-15 girls race.

The English U-17 and U-15 Combined-events Championships, incorporating the Northern Championships, take place at the EIS today and tomorrow.