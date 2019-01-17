Athletics: Dane Blomquist looks to retain Harry Whitehurst trophy at 12th  Sheffield Open Cross Country races, organised by Sheffield Running Club

Have your say

The 12th Sheffield Open Cross Country races, organised by Sheffield Running Club, take place on Saturday at Graves Park.

There are races for all age groups, ending with the men’s race which incorporates the Harry Whitehurst Trophy.

The holder is Dane Blomquist (Aldershot) whilst last year’s women’s winner was Helen Berry (Holmfirth).

Timetable: 11:00 Under 11 Girls, 11:15 Under 11 Boys, 11:20 Under 13 Girls, 11:35 Under 13 Boys, 11:40 Under 15 Girls, 11:55 Under 15 Boys, 12:30 Under 17 Men, Senior and Junior Women, 1:00 Senior and Junior Men.