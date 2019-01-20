Sheffield Open Cross Country Championships: Hallamshire newcomer Radford makes his mark with dominant win as Berry retains women's title

Sheffield Open Cross Country Championships winner Phillip Radford of Hallamshire Harriers. Picture Dean Atkins
Sheffield Open Cross Country Championships winner Phillip Radford of Hallamshire Harriers. Picture Dean Atkins
0
Have your say

Hallamshire newcomer Phillip Radford made a great start with his new club as he won the Sheffield Open Cross Country Championship at Graves Park.

Radford - formerly with Bristol and West, and a Bristol University student – quickly stamped his authority on the 10k race, going comfortably clear of team mate Andy Thake to claim the Harry Whitehurst Trophy in 35:41.

Women's race winner Helen Berry

Women's race winner Helen Berry

Hallamshire stalwart Thake had done little serious running for some time prior to Saturday's race so his time of 37:00 in freezing conditions was more than creditable.

Holmfirth's Helen Berry successfully defended the women’s title, finishing in 6,500m distance in 25:19, well clear of Fran Cummings (Steel City) and Rachel Rose (Sheffield RC).

RESULTS

Men: 1 P Radford (Hallamshire) 35:41; 2 A Thake (Hallamshire) 37:00; 3 M Salah (Sheffield RC) 37:18; 4 J Sweetnam-Powell (Sheffield RC) 37:48; 5 J Mellor (Sheffield University) 38:21; 6 G Clarkson (Kingston upon Hull) 40:30

Action from Sheffield Open Cross Country Championships held at Graves Park

Action from Sheffield Open Cross Country Championships held at Graves Park

Women: 1 H Berry (Holmfirth) 25:19; 2 F Cummins (Sheffield RC) 27:54; 3 R Rose (Steel City) 28:07; 4 C Leaver-Hewitt (Holmfirth) 28:14; 5 J Jagger (Hallamshire) 28:32; 6 S Cordingley (Bingley) 29:39

Sheffield Open Cross Country Championships held at Graves park in Sheffield

Sheffield Open Cross Country Championships held at Graves park in Sheffield

Action from Sheffield Open Cross Country Championships held at Graves Park

Action from Sheffield Open Cross Country Championships held at Graves Park