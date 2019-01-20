Sheffield Open Cross Country Championships: Hallamshire newcomer Radford makes his mark with dominant win as Berry retains women's title

Hallamshire newcomer Phillip Radford made a great start with his new club as he won the Sheffield Open Cross Country Championship at Graves Park.

Radford - formerly with Bristol and West, and a Bristol University student – quickly stamped his authority on the 10k race, going comfortably clear of team mate Andy Thake to claim the Harry Whitehurst Trophy in 35:41.

Women's race winner Helen Berry

Hallamshire stalwart Thake had done little serious running for some time prior to Saturday's race so his time of 37:00 in freezing conditions was more than creditable.

Holmfirth's Helen Berry successfully defended the women’s title, finishing in 6,500m distance in 25:19, well clear of Fran Cummings (Steel City) and Rachel Rose (Sheffield RC).

RESULTS

Men: 1 P Radford (Hallamshire) 35:41; 2 A Thake (Hallamshire) 37:00; 3 M Salah (Sheffield RC) 37:18; 4 J Sweetnam-Powell (Sheffield RC) 37:48; 5 J Mellor (Sheffield University) 38:21; 6 G Clarkson (Kingston upon Hull) 40:30

Action from Sheffield Open Cross Country Championships held at Graves Park

Women: 1 H Berry (Holmfirth) 25:19; 2 F Cummins (Sheffield RC) 27:54; 3 R Rose (Steel City) 28:07; 4 C Leaver-Hewitt (Holmfirth) 28:14; 5 J Jagger (Hallamshire) 28:32; 6 S Cordingley (Bingley) 29:39

Sheffield Open Cross Country Championships held at Graves park in Sheffield