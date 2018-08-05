City of Sheffield and Dearne finish season in fifth spot

Have your say

City of Sheffield and Dearne ended the season with a disappointing seventh place in the final match of the British League at Hendon.

Regardless, they secured a respectable fifth place in the Premier Division which was won by reigning champions Birchfield.

Swansea and Thames Valley were both relegated.

Under-strength Sheffield showed their might in the pole vault with Nic Cole securing a second place with a 4.88m clearance.

And George Heppinstall won the B event with a 4.68m clearance.

David Martin claimed third in the long jump (7.04m) while Heppinstall added a second place finish in the B event (6.52m).

On the track Lee Thompson was third in the 400 metres for Sheffield (47.20) with Lewis Brown second in the B race (48.30).

James Gormley was runner up in the B 800m in 1:50.19, faster than the A race from which Gormley’s Sheffield team mate Ahmed Farrah was disqualified.

Gormley was also fifth in the 1500m with Farrah runner up in the B race .

Best of the Sheffield throwers was Ciaran Wright who claimed third in the hammer (64.16m)

Match Score: 1 Newham and Essex 356; 2 Birchfield 321; 3 Woodford Green 315; 4 Shaftsbury Barnet 304; 5 Thames Valley 260; 6 Cardiff 259; 7 City of Sheffield and Dearne 222; 8 Swansea 130

Final League positions: 1 Birchfield 31; 2 Shaftsbury Barnet 23; 3 Woodford Green 22; 4 Newham and Essex 19; 5 City of Sheffield and Dearne 17.5; 6 Cardiff 14; 7 Thames Valley 13.5; 8 Swansea 4

# Rotherham secured second place in Division 2EC of the Northern League after winning the match they hosted at the weekend.

The finish means Rotherham can still secure promotion to Division One.

Hallamshire moved clear of the relegation zone after finishing third in the match thanks to a strong performance.

But Chesterfield will drop down alongside Lincoln Wellington.

George Perkins (41.40m) and Owen Thomas (40.38m) secured maximum points for Rotherham in the men's hammer.

And in the women's 3,000m, Steph Burns (10.28) and Samantha Hughes (10:47.8) picked up top marks.

Emma Dakin and Amy Hodgson were big scorers for Rotherham with maximum points in both the shot and discus.

Dakin also scored points for fourth in the hammer and javelin with Hodgson also contributing with a third in the B javelin.

Hodgson won the B high jump, another maximum point event for Rotherham, with Charlotte Kerr winning the A event after also winning the long jump.

Match Score: 1 Derby 402; 2 Rotherham 377; 3 Hallamshire 369; 4 Kingston upon Hull 338; 5 Chesterfield 306.5; 6 Lincoln Wellington 258.5

Final League positions: 1 Derby 22; 2 Rotherham 19; 3 Kingston upon Hull 18; 4 Hallamshire 10; 5 Chesterfield 8; 6 Lincoln Wellington 7