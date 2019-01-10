Athletics: Adam Hague looks to get into competitive groove ahead of big year at Northern Indoor Championships

The Northern Indoor championships take place tomorrow and Sunday at Sheffield’s English Institute of Sport – and heading the list of entries is Adam Hague (City of Sheffield and Dearne) who defends his pole vault title.

Hague is not expected to have any serious opposition but will be looking to get into the competitive groove in a year where he will be aiming at selection for the European indoor and the World outdoor championships.

James Gormley (City of Sheffield) is listed for both the 800 and 1500 metres whilst other City of Sheffield medal contenders in the men’s events include Daniel Gardiner (long jump), Adam Walker-Khan (200 and 400), Ben Shields (60), Daniel Brunt (shot) and Deo Milandu (hurdles).

In the women’s events Toni Buckingham (Barnsley AC) is a strong contender for the shot where she will be challenged by Suzanne Palmer (City of Sheffield), a heptathlete who has also entered other events.

In the under 20 age group Kaya Walker (City of Sheffield) is favourite for the high jump whilst Sheffield’s Emily Simpson should be prominent in the 800 metres.

In the youngest age group, under 17, Gabriel Gisborne (Hallamshire) should do well whilst Rotherham’s Melissa Coxon goes for a 200 metres and 60 hurdles double.

The meeting starts at 10:30am on both days.