Doncaster Athletic Club duo star at CPISRA World Games

Para-athletes Leaha Dixon and William Baxter felt the heat at the Cerebral Palsy International Sport & Recreation Association (CPISRA) World Games in Spain.

But the sunny weather did not prevent them from shining in the colours of Team England.

Intense humidity and temperatures of up to 38 degrees made competing in track events very difficult.

But the Doncaster Athletic Club duo still managed four podium finishes between them in Sant Cugat, Barcelona.

The games featured more than 500 athletes from 25 nations, including several full Paralympic internationals.

F36 thrower Baxter threw a new national record of 24.39m in the javelin and was second behind the Polish world record holder.

He came third in the shot put final with a throw of 10.23m, finishing behind Paralympic and World Championship gold medallists from Poland and UAE.

He also threw 35.37m in the discus to set a new national record and claim third spot behind the same opposition.

T35 sprinter Dixon finished a close second behind the Australian champion in the 400m, her strongest event.

After cruising through the 200m qualifying heats she finished fifth in the final.

And after a heavy fall in the 100m final she bravely picked herself up to cross the line in sixth place.

For more information about the CPISRA visit cpisra.org.