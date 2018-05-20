Commonwealth Games star Luke Cutts claims another title as City of Sheffield grab golden hat trick

Have your say

Commonwealth Games medalist Luke Cutts won the pole vault title at the Loughborough International meet on Sunday.

The City of Sheffield and Dearne vaulter cleared 5.30m to take the title on countback from Middlesbrough’s Charlie Myers, who bested the same height.

Cutts cleared his opening heights first time while Myers missed with his first attempt at 5.10m.

Thurnscoe’s Cutts earned his title two days on from his second placed finish in the Great City Games in Manchester, where he was beaten by France’s Stanley Joseph.

Cutts cleared 5.30m in Manchester, a height he shared with City of Sheffield team mate Adam Hague, who finished fourth on countback.

City of Sheffield’s Grant Plenderleith won the 400m representing Scotland in Loughborough.

With a personal best time of 46.60, the win was Plenderleith’s best to date.

His Sheffield team mate and UK indoor champion Lee Thompson finished fourth in England colours, running a 47.41 in first outdoor event of the year.

Joe Dunderdale made it a hat trick of City of Sheffield wins in Loughborough as he claimed the javelin title.

His opening throw of 72.11m put him in th lead and he improved to 73.93m with his third throw, helping him to a winning margin of two metres.

Totley runner Steve Franklin helped the Yorkshire team to victory in the Inter Counties Fell Running Championship at Crowden.

Franklin was the third of his team to come in, finishing 15th overall in a large field, with his contribution vital in securing a one point win over Cumbria.