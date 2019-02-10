British Indoor Championships: Adam Hague misses pole vault as a precaution

Pole vault star Adam Hague missed the UK Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham as a precautionary measure.

The City of Sheffield and Dearne vaulter suffered bruising to his back which left him sore but fears of a major injury were allayed when he came through a training session on Saturday unscathed.

In his absence, Middlesbrough’s Charlie Myers won the pole vault title in Birmingham – his first UK indoor crown. But he failed to beat the qualifying height for the European Indoor Championships which will be held in Glasgow next month.

Hague has already beaten the 5.65m standard and will almost certainly be selected.

His team mate Luke Cutts was out of sorts at the weekend and failed to clear his opening height of 5.15m.

But another Sheffield vaulter George Heppinstall cleared a personal best of 5.05m to finish seventh.

Chesterfield’s Alicia Barrett missed out on a bronze medal in the 60m hurdles by one hundredth of a second, finishing fourth in a high class field in 8.32s.

Sheffield’s Hannah Molyneaux picked up a personal best of 13.94m in the shot for a well deserved sixth place while Tom Horton was eighth in the 1500m in a time of 3:53.11.

Horton clocked a new personal best of 3:48.90 in the heats.

Hallamshire’s Andy Heyes faded to tenth in the 3000m after leading at the 2000m mark. His time of 8:09.81 was well down on his best.

There was disappointment for City of Sheffield’s Ana Garcia who was disqualified in the 5000m where she could have challenged for a medal.

Rotherham’s Ellie Booker was sixth in the 200m on 24.94s after running 24.66 in her heat.

Matthew Ashley was ninth in the high jump on 1.99m.