Big field set for Percy Pud 10k

The Percy Pud 10k is celebrating its 25th edition this weekend with a bumper field.

Starting in 1983 with 600 entrants, this year’s race reached is 3,000 competitor limit within a few hours of entry opening.

The majority of the field tends to be drawn from competitors from the local area but the Percy Pud also attracts wider interest.

This was demonstrated by last year's runner-up – Scotland’s dual Olympian Eilish McColgan, who beat here own record in a time of 32:23.

The reigning champion is Hallamshire’s Any Heyes, who set a new course record with a time of 29:42.

Totley’s Steve Franklin finished third while the second fastest female was Hallamshire’s Calli Thackery.

Organised by Steel City Striders, the race begins at 9.30am on Loxley Road on an out-and-back course through the north west outskirts of Sheffield and passing Dam Flask Reservoir.

Unusually for Sheffield, the course is relatively flat, giving participants a chance of running personal best times.

n Track and field athletes have the chance to test their winter fitness at the second Northern Open meeting at Sheffield’s EIS on Saturday.

City of Sheffield athletes Daphney Adebayo (U15 60m, 150m and, long jump), Oliver Dane (senior 600m) and Emily Simpson (U20 600m) should be prominent whilst from Hallamshire Gabriel Gisborne (U17 600m), Joel Vernon (U17 300m) and Erin Lobley (U15 long jump and shot) should do well.

Rotherham’s Melissa Coxon is listed for the U17 60m, 300m and hurdles with action beginning at 10.15am.