Beth Dobbin secures place in ‘dream’ European Championships final

Have your say

Sprotbrough sprinter Beth Dobbin has her sights set on a European Championship medal after powering into the 200m final in Berlin.

The 24-year-old finished second behind Olympic silver medalist Dafne Schippers in her semi-final to qualify sixth fastest for the decider, which will take place at 7.45pm on Saturday.

“This time last year I wanted to be a British finalist so to be in a European final, it’s a dream come true,” said Dobbin, the daughter of former Doncaster Rovers player Jim.

“I ran to the wrong line and came off the bend thinking just stay relaxed.

“To get automatic qualification is amazing – I’m very happy with that.”

Dobbin finished in a time of 22.84. British rival Dina Asher-Smith qualified fastest in 22.33.