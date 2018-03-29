Athletics: Sheffield's Adam Hague limbers up for Commonwealth Games

Have your say

Commonwealth Games pole vault medal prospect Adam Hague (City of Sheffield and Dearne) cleared 5.30 in his first outdoor competition of the year this week.

Along with other team members, Hague was taking part in an International meeting in Queensland, Australia, as a warm-up for the Commonwealth Games which start next week.

His best height is 5.65 set indoors earlier this year.

His City of Sheffield team mate Luke Cutts was also competed in Queensland but failed to register a height.

The experienced Cutts won a silver medal in the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow four years ago. On that occasion he cleared 5.55.

Just missing out on a medal in Glasgow was a third Sheffield athlete John Lane, fourth in the decathlon.

He competes again this time and was busy in the Queensland event with a 22.43 second 200 metres, a 4.60 clearance in the pole vault and 41.16 in the discus.

Conditions were blustery and that was reflected in the times. Chesterfield’s Alicia Barrett, who does the 100 hurdles in the Commonwealth Games, clocked 14.03 into a strong headwind.

Meanwhile, Doncaster AC host their popular Spring Open Track and Field meeting on Saturday.

There is a wide range of events across all age groups starting at 10:00 am.