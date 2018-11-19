Athletics: Sheffield pair impress in city’s Open Meeting

Gabriel Gisborne (Hallamshire) and Dapney Adebayo (City of Sheffield and Dearne) were outstanding at the Northern Indoor Open Meeting in Sheffield.

Gisborne, a talented 800 metres runner, was a convincing winner of the under 17 1000 metres in an outstanding 2:30.86.

Adebayo, an excellent all rounder, was a class above the rest in the under 15 shot with a throw of 11.60.

Winners included:

Men Pole Vault: G Heppinstall (City of Sheffield and Dearne) 4.80 Under 20 Men 150: D Daka (City of Sheffield and Dearne) 17.27

Shot: N Langley (Doncaster) 12.36 Under 17 Men 150: J Vernon (Hallamshire) 16.84 1000: G Gisborne (Hallamshire) 2:30.86

Pole Vault: A Edwards (City of Sheffield and Dearne) 3.60

Under 15 Boys Pole Vault: W Lane (City of Sheffield and Dearne) 3.20 Under 13 Boys Pole Vault: R May (City of Sheffield and Dearne) 2.30 Under 15 Girls Shot: D Adebayo (City of Sheffield and Dearne) 11.60

Meanwhile, in the Rother Valley Festival of running over the weekend, Rotherham’s Steph Burns was in top form with a win in the women’s race over 10K in a time of 36:57 whilst Hallamshire’s Matthew Craig was runner up in the half marathon in 1:13:01.

Scottish Athletics is exploring the possibility of breaking away from Great Britain to compete independently in European events.

European Athletics has been contacted to ask whether it would be possible for the Scots - and therefore also England, Wales and Northern Ireland - to compete under their own flag.