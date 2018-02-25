Athletics: Nutter the best of local runners at English Cross Country Championships

South Yorkshire athletes found it tough going at the English Cross Country Championships at Parliament Hill, London, on Saturday.

The best individual performance game from Scott Nutter (Barnsley AC) who was outstanding in finishing sixth in the under 15 boys race. Elliott Morton also ran well leading Rotherham to 13th in the team race whilst Joe McDadd (Hallamshire) did well to finish 22nd.

Cameron Bell (Hallamshire) was seventh in the junior men’s race with Rotherham’s Joe Massingham finishing 27th.

At under 17 level Doncaster schoolboy Josh Dickinson, whose club is City of York, had an outstanding run to finish seventh.

A creditable performance from Hallamshire gave them 11th place in the senior women’s race with Natalie Hackett leading them home in 40th place.

Rotherham were 15th, Natasha Hatswell leading their below strength team home in 26th place.

Hallamshire’s men’s team were 15th with Rob Little, 57th, their leading runner.

There was a fine run by Mya Taylor in the under 17 age groupwhere she finished 8th leading Rotherham to 13th place.

A superb run from Hallamshire’s Andy Heyes at the Muller Indoor international in Glasgow yesterday saw him beat his personal best time for 3000 metres. Heyes finished sixth in a high quality field clocking 7:51.02. It is inside the qualifying time for the World Indoor Championships but, frustratingly for Heyes, it come too late for a place in the team.

City of Sheffield and Dearne runner Iraitz Arropide beat his previous best marathon time in the Sevilla Marathon yesterday. Arropide did 2:16:21 to take the bronze medal in the Spanish Championship.

Ruby Simpson (Hallamshire) opted for the English Indoor Championships at Sheffield’s EIS at the weekend rather than the National Cross Country Championships. It was a sound decision as the Hallamshire runner won the under 15 800 metres in 2:14.36. It was outside the championship record held by her sister Tilly but Ruby has another year in the same age group. Her Hallamshire team mate Emma Shipley was third.

Medallists at the English Age Group Championships at Sheffield included:

Under 15 Boys

300: J Vernon (Hallamshire) 37.56

Pole Vault: 2 W Foot (Chesterfield) 3.41

Under 20 Women

Shot: 3 H Molyneux (City of Sheffield and Dearne) 13.09

Under 15 Girls

200: 2 A Jones (Doncaster) 25.64

800: 1 R Simpson (Hallamshire) 2:14.36; 3 E Shipley (Hallamshire) 2:16.54

Shot: 1 D Adebayo (City of Sheffield and Dearne) 11.23; 3 E Lobley (Hallamshire) 11.05