Athletics: Success for Sheffield athletes at England U20/U17/U15 Championships

Sheffield's young athletes won medals at the England U20/U17/U15 Championships held at the EIS Arena in the city at the weekend.

Best among them were three young Pole Vaulters all coached by Trevor Fox of City of Sheffield & Dearne A C.

Trevor is arguably the best Pole Vault Coach in the UK and his squad includes 2020 Commonwealth Games medallist Adam Hague and up and coming vaulter George Heppinstall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Lane, another rising star, won Gold in the U20 Mens vault with a personal best vault of 4.86metres.

Rudi May won the U17 Mens vault with 4.10metres (with Arthur Reilly 4th with 3.50metres) and Grace James the U15 Girls vault with a pb 2.65metres.

City of Sheffield athlete Harry Beard followed up his recent gold medal in the U15 Shot Putt at the Northern Championships with a Bronze medal in 13.27metres and Jack Holmes also won Bronze in the U17 Men's High Jump with 1.91metres.

Hallamshire Harrier's Jorja Turner was silver medallist in the Girls High Jump with a personal best 1.54metres and promising multi-eventer Ruben Stovell won bronze in the U17 Mens 400metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Athletics Championships incorporating the Trials for the European Indoor Championships take place next Saturday and Sunday at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

Athletes invited to compete from City of Sheffield & Dearne AC include Olympian Lee Thompson, England International Ella Blakey and Sheffield Hallam University's Lewis Thorn all at 400m, Commonwealth Games Silver medallist Adam Hague and George Heppinstall in the Pole vault and Alfie Manthorpe in the 1500m.

We wish them all every success.Also taking place next weekend, February 18-19, at the EIS in Sheffield is the British Masters Athletics Championships with World Champion athletes and World Record holders from all parts of the United Kingdom taking part.