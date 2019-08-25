Athletics: Local stars claim places in world championships in Doha next month with good displays in British qualifiers
Places were at stake for the World Championships in Doha next month when the British Championships were held in Birmingham over the weekend.
The first two in each event are guaranteed selection as long as they have achieved the qualifying standard with a further place at the discretion of the selectors.
There will be a place in the team for former Doncaster athlete Beth Dobbin (Edinburgh AC), runner up to Jodie Williams in the 200 metres. The headwind was a huge 4.3 metres per second which accounted for the slow winning time of 23.06.
Defending champion Alicia Barrett (Chesterfield) was runner up in the 100 metres hurdles. She was not match for Cindy Ofila but just got home in second place, clocking 13.40 into a significant wind, well outside the qualifying time.
There was also a silver medal for Joe Dunderdale (City of Sheffield) in the javelin with an excellent 70.57 whilst his Sheffield team mate Adam Hague took the bronze medal in the pole vault with a clearance of 5.46. Harry Coppell (Wigan) won with 5.71 to equal the World Championship qualifying mark.
Middlesbrough’s Charlie Myers, who has the qualifying mark, set the selectors a problem by failing to record a height, as did former champion Luke Cutts (City of Sheffield).
Lee Thompson (City of Sheffield) finished fifth in the 400 metres in 46.51 whilst Rotherham’s Emma Dakin was sixth in the women’s shot with a throw of 12.77.
Jonathan Shields (City of Sheffield) ran a personal best 1500 metres of 3:46.30 to reach the final whilst another City of Sheffield athlete Beth Ansell broke her own club 800 metres by running 2:06.56 in her heat.