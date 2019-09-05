Athletics clubs set for Steel City Cup
South Yorkshire clubs will come together for the season ending Steel City Cup at Woodburn Road on Saturday.
Barnsley AC, Chesterfield, City of Sheffield and Dearne, Doncaster, Hallamshire, Rotherham and Wombwell do battle in a range of events from under 11 to seniors while individual events are open to all.
Hallamshire’s Nandy Kihuya – who last week won the U15 English Championship 300 metres – has entered for the 100 and 200 metres along with the hurdles.
The U15 entries look particularly strong. English 1500 metres winner Ruby Simpson (Hallamshire) is doing the 800 this time while her Hallamshire team mate Emma Shipley is listed for the 200 and 400.
Daphney Adebayo (City of Sheffield) challenges in the U15 long jump and shot while her team mate Ella Kynoch is in the shot and discus.
High jump medallist at the English Championships in the U15 event Callie Coates (Doncaster) should win that event and is also entered for the 400 metres and the hurdles.
Top seniors include Emma Dakin (Rotherham) who goes for all the throwing events whilst Sheffield duo Abigail Roberts and Kaya Walker should have no problem in the pole vault and high jump respectively.
In the U17 age group David Chapman (City of Sheffield) in the 200 and 400, Nathaniel Dyas (Hallamshire) in the 100 and 200 and Will Foot (Chesterfield) in the pole vault should be prominent.
The Street Athletics at Stockton on Tees on Saturday forms part of the Great North Run weekend and includes a pole vault.
Top British vaulters are in action headed by Harry Coppell (Wigan) who has been selected for the World Championships.
Charlie Myers (Middlesbrough) – who has the qualifying mark for the World Championships – but crashed out in the trials, is looking for atonement whilst Adam Hague (City of Sheffield and Dearne), so often ahead of his two rivals, is also in the mix.