Athletics: City of Sheffield & Dearne athletes selected for GB Team

Two City of Sheffield & Dearne athletes have been selected in the GB Team for the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Istanbul.

Following their performances in finishing third and second at the UK Indoor Championships in Birmingham last weekend Olympian Lee Thompson and City of Sheffield & Dearne club-mate Ben Higgins have both been selected to run in the 4 x 400metres GB Relay Team at the European Championships in Turkey from March 2-5.

Stephen Maguire, technical director at UK Athletics, said "Historically this has been a championships in which the GB & NI Team has thrived, and I am confident the selection panel has selected a squad which will be battling for medals and reaching finals in Istanbul.”

Meanwhile, this coming weekend, university and college athletics teams from all over the UK will converge on Sheffield at the EIS Arena for the British Universities and Colleges Sport indoor athletics championships.