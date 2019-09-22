Anthony Tomlinson wins international title; Tommy Franks stays unbeaten
Anthony Tomlinson took a significant step towards a major title opportunity after claiming his first international crown.
The Norfolk Park fighter stopped Rob Hunt inside six rounds to claim the IBO Continental welterweight title at Rotherham’s Magna Centre.
Unbeaten Tomlinson downed Hunt in the second round but faced a renewed opponent as the fight wore on.
However, Tomlinson put Hunt down again in the sixth and after repeating the feat, referee Howard Foster had seen enough.
With manager Stefy Bull building a relationship with the IBO after securing an opportunity for the female lightweight crown for Terri Harper, it is not beyond the realms of possibility Tomlinson could be manoeuvred into position to fight for that version of a world title.
His standing among the domestic elite will only have increased and with him possessing an exciting fighting style, a British title opportunity may not be too far away.
Fellow Sheffield super middleweight Christian Kinsiona continued his winning run by taking every round a comfortable points triumph over journeyman Lewis van Poetsch.
And Razaq Najib bounced back from defeat in Spain for the European Union featherweight title in June to coast to victory in a four rounder against Joe Beeden.
Intake’s Tommy Frank was put through arguably the toughest test of his career to date on Friday night but emerged with his unbeaten record intact.
Frank took a split points decision against Aran Dipaen to claim the WBC International Silver super flyweight title at Ponds Forge.
Dipaen has only been a pro for a year but showed what he lacks in experience in the paid ranks he makes up for with skill and power after putting Frank through the wringer.
Rounds were close throughout with both men giving their all in search of the win.
Frank took verdicts of 116-113 and 115-113 while Dipaen claimed a score of 115-113 himself.
Earlier in the night there were wins for Sheffield pair Kane Salvin and Sufyaan Ahmed.
And Barnsley’s Josh Wale dominated against Sergio Gonzalez to take every round on the scorecards in his second bout at featherweight.