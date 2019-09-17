Anthony Tomlinson sets his sights on global stage with title fight
Anthony Tomlinson could prove himself among the best domestic welterweight fighters this weekend – but he is looking beyond that.
The Norfolk Park fighter is set to face the experienced Rob Hunt for the vacant IBO Continental title on Saturday night at the Magna Centre.
While beating Hunt would open up opportunities for domestic titles, unbeaten Tomlinson has his sights firmly set on the world ranking with the IBO that will come with the victory.
“Winning this one will give me a world ranking,” he said.
“It’s another step up for me and it’s one I’m fully confident I’ll win.
“Looking at Rob Hunt and the calibre of fighter he’s been in with, you know he’s very experienced but I believe I’m a step up for him as well. It’s a great fight for both of us.
“Like Stefy [Bull, manager] says, I’m a championship fighter and I’m putting my body through what I am to fight ten and 12 rounds.
“I’ve gone through a long and hard training camp and I can’t await until September 21 when all the hard work is going to pay off.
“I’m more than confident of beating Rob Hunt and everyone behind me believes that as well.
“It’s down to me not to make any mistakes on the night and get that beautiful belt around my waist. “I’m taking things step by step and learning but I’d love to fight a world champion at welterweight for the IBO title.”
Tomlinson has stopped his last three opponents, including to win and successfully defend his Central Area title.
And he believes his confidence in his own power can take him a long way.
“The power is natural,” he said. “It’s always been there.
“When I first started with my trainer, Ray Doyle, he said to me ‘you’ve got dynamite in your hands’.
“I didn’t really believe it myself initially but he told that when these kids start coming to fight that I’ll start knocking them out and that’s what’s happened.
“I’ll believe if I hit anyone right, I’ll put them to sleep.”