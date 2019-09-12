Anthony Tomlinson out to continue his rise to prominence

Anthony Tomlinson puts down Jayce Dixon. Picture: Andy Garner

The Norfolk Park-born welterweight will be competing for the IBO Continental title against Rob Hunt, at the Magna Centre.

With 10 wins under his belt, he is starting to get noticed.

But Tomlinson says: "Winning this belt will give me a better world ranking and that is my main aim, to move up the ladder.

Anthony Tomlinson

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I feel like I have only shown 30-40 per cent of what I am capable of in boxing so far, but I am improving all the time, training with Stefy Bull and Ray Doyle.

"I started off late in this game (he only turned professional in 2017) but now I am grinding away, working hard to get noticed."

Tomlinson, aged 28, has stopped his last three opponents and says it won't be a surprise to him if he does the same against Hunt.

"Two of my last three wins were against unbeaten fighters and one was a former Belgian champion, which shows I am going through the levels," he said.

"I am improving my fitness, general ability, footwork and head-movement.

"We are working on little things, step-by-step. I believe if I hit anybody in this welterweight division I can knock them out, nobody can stand up to the power I have got."

Tomlinson says he has been told that six-footer Hunt, 33, from Stafford, West Midlands, represents a step-up for him.

"Maybe, but it will be a massive step-up for him too; he won't have been in with anybody with my calibre," he said

The Sheffield boxer, who says making weight at the 147lbs level is not difficult for him, will headline the Stefy Bull promotion, which also includes another unbeaten Sheffielder Kyle Yousaf.

The English flyweight champion faces Jemsi Kibazange from Tanzania.

Yousaf has stopped his last two opponents.

Sheffield's Razaq Najib, who lost his shot at the vacant European Union featherweight title, in Spain, three months ago, will also compete at the Rotherham venue.