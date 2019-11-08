'Aggressive' Danny Willett moves within one of the lead at Turkish Airlines Open

Danny Willett of England plays his tee shot on the tenth during day two of the Turkish Airlines Open

The Sheffield golfer carded a six under par round of 66 to move to -11 for the tournament, one behind leader Matthias Schwab.

And he says an aggressive approach paid off as he put himself firmly in contention for a second tournament win of the year.

“It was really good today,” he said. “A lot of good, solid golf shots.

“It’s kind of playing the golf course as it should be playing, I think.

“Take it quite aggressive on the holes where you can and it’s paying off so far.

“Rolling it well too. A couple of silly three-putts in there but on the whole it was very good.”

Willett sits alongside compatriot Ross Fisher plus Thomas Detry and Alex Noren in a tie for second place.

He and Fisher will play alongside leader Schwab on Saturday.

After a flawless opening round, Willett posted just a single bogey on day two.