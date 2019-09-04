'A big gamble...but he's ready' - Sheffield Wednesday fans react to latest Danny Cowley rumours
News broke last night claiming that Sheffield Wednesday are in advanced talks with Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley, as the club continue their hunt for a new permanent manager.
By Richie Boon
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 12:31
The Imps boss then claimed the reports were 'news to him', but he's still a firm 1/6 favourite with the bookies to get the job. Here's how Owls fans have reacted to the rumours on social media...