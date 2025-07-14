A 24 Hour Padel-a-thon - The first in the UK

By Andrew Lofthouse
Contributor
Published 14th Jul 2025, 13:17 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 16:16 BST
From 6pm on Friday 19th September to 6pm on Saturday 20th September, four friends – Dan McKie, Rob Mitchell, James Travis, and Andrew Lofthouse - will take on a 24-hour padel marathon (Padel-a-thon) at Play Padel Sheffield, raising vital funds for Weston Park Cancer Charity.

This is the FIRST we believe in the UK!

A huge undertaking whereby all four of the players will be on court for a minimum of 12 hours, and throughout the day and night, members of the community, supporters, and sponsors will be donating and paying to jump on court alongside them – helping to power them through and raise as much money as possible.

Taking place from 6pm Friday 19th September until 6pm Saturday 20th September, we welcome everyone down to the event. Major sponsors are already signed up such as Concept Wealth, B and B Ltd, Redbrik, The Northern Wine Guy with more slots still available for advertising banners across the length of the court. The players will also be wearing attire from Arden Winch in support of the charity.

24 Hour Padel-a-thon for Weston Park Cancer Charityplaceholder image
24 Hour Padel-a-thon for Weston Park Cancer Charity

We’re asking the local press for as much publicity as possible in the lead-up to the event and would love for you to join us in celebrating this effort. You're more than welcome to attend during the event, and also for a relaxed friends and family celebration with drinks and pizza on Saturday evening from 6:00 PM onwards.

Please help us in making this very special for Sheffield as a city!

