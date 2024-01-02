The outcome could have been very different if his wife had not “forced” him to go to hospital.

Sheffield Eagles full-back Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e is in hospital recovering from a heart attack on Thursday (December 28).

The ex-Samoa international, known as QLT, said the outcome could have been very different if his wife had not “forced” him to go to hospital.

Sheffield Eagles said he is “on the road to recovery” and “as positive and cheeky as ever”.

In a statement on social media, QLT said: “I’m overwhelmed by the love and support I have received from all my friends, family, and the rugby community.

“The rugby community has shown me once again that we are not just teammates on the field, but a family off it.

"It’s moments like these that remind me why I love this sport so much."

QLT signed for the Eagles at the end of last season, after joining for a spell on loan during the middle of the 2022 campaign.

Sheffield Eagles added: “We are sure all our fans and the Rugby League Community join us in wishing Q a speedy recovery and we look forward to seeing him back at The OLP soon.”