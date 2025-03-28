Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ten24, a Sheffield-based art studio specialising in photogrammetry, is offering £40 for a quick head scan in Orchard Square.

The process takes around 10 minutes and involves participants sitting on a chair surrounded by cameras while making 11 different facial expressions.

According to James Busby, Creative Director at Ten24, the goal of The Sapiens Project is to build a large library of diverse faces for use in video games, medical technology, and robotics, among other fields.

He stresses that all scans will be stored securely, will not be used for sexually explicit content or government surveillance, and will adhere to national and international data protection regulations, including GDPR.

“We’re trying to set a precedent,” Busby says. “We are primarily an art studio and we hate how big tech companies scrape data from the internet without permission or compensation.

“We want to show that if a small studio in Sheffield can create a fully voluntary, paid-for dataset, it becomes much harder for larger corporations to justify data scraping.”

Busby also highlights a special interest in capturing older individuals and people from ethnic minority backgrounds.

“Video games have long been dominated by a narrow range of character stereotypes. This is an opportunity to reflect society more accurately.”

Ten24, a pioneer in digital scanning for the past 16 years, has contributed to Hollywood films, video games, and television.

Notably, it played a key role in founding and developing “Undisputed Boxing” with Steel City Interactive, scanning hundreds of world champion boxers right here in Sheffield.

To book a scan session, go to https://www.sapiens-booking.com/