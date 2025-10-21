Ding dong! Bestselling Barnsley author Milly Johnson is ringing in the festive season with her brand-new novel, Let the Bells Ring Out.

It’s a cracker of a romance, a heartwarming tale set aboard a snowed-in sleeper train packed with Christmas spirit, second chances, unexpected friendships and the joy to be found in the kindness of strangers, writes Graham Walker.

Let The Bells Ring Out is new Christmas book from Barnsley author Milly Johnson | Simon and Schuster

From the Sunday Times bestselling author of I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day, Let the Bells Ring Out is also on track to be her 23rd bestseller, published by Simon & Schuster UK in hardback, priced £16.99, available from book shops, supermarkets and online from October 23.

BOOK SIGNINGS: Milly will be signing copies of her book on a UK tour of book shops, fairs and other events - full details and how to get her books at millyjohnson.co.uk/appearances.

It’s her second novel this year, following Same Time Next Week, and Milly, in an exclusive chat, revealed her next book, to be set once again aboard a cruise ship, revisiting the world of Here Come the Girls, won’t sail into stores until spring 2027.

The pause gives her time to finish her first-ever murder mystery, a book likely to be published under a pseudonym.

As for Let the Bells Ring Out, Milly admits it’s her favourite self-penned novel yet — a story that captures everything she loves about Christmas and the power of connection.

“I think my ideas have evolved over the years and now I'd like to think I knew what I was doing a little bit,” said Milly.

Let the Bells Ring Out is packed with warmth, wit and a touch of Yorkshire magic. | Simon and Schuster

“I know where my safe space is and what I like to write about. This I think, is my my favourite book of all the ones that I've written, I think it embodies everything that I've ever wanted to say in a book.”

The story follows seven strangers stranded in a blizzard on the luxury Yorkshire Belle who are forced to spend Christmas together. Over four days they rediscover hope, connection and the magic of the season — themes that have become Milly’s signature.

She revealed how the idea struck while she was watching a film about people trapped on a train.

Beloved Barnsley author Milly Johnson | davidcharles.com

Having already written a snow-bound story set in an inn, she thought a luxury locomotive would make the perfect new setting. From there, her cast of characters “appeared like developing photographs,” each bringing something unique to the story.

She says the title came easily, inspired by the third line of I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day, linking the book to her earlier festive bestseller of the same name.

She describes Let the Bells Ring Out as a sister story that captures everything she loves about the season.

Her Christmas gift to readers, she says, is a reminder to slow down, switch off and savour the moment.

She said: “My Christmas gift to fans with this book is that I hope they will take from it, just to stop, to enjoy the here and now, just to enjoy the people around them. Turn off their phones, forget the internet even exists - because we don't do it enough. And I'd like for people to read this book and think, yeah, that's what I'm going to do, just live in the here and now for a while.

Milly added: “Titles for books are always either really difficult or really easy. They're either just appear like magic or you're holding up the printing presses at the end.

“This one was pretty easy for me, because Let The Bells Ring Out is the third line of I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day, and I'd written a book called that a couple of years ago. This is tkind of the sister book to that. I wanted a connection between the two, the different characters, but there's definite crossovers with them, so thank goodness it was in place before I'd even got the story.

“It was weird how this new book came about. The previous Christmas book I'd written was about people snowed in an inn. And if I'd written a similar book to that, it would have been a little bit the same. I just happened to be watching a film where people were on a train snowed in, and I thought, what nicer environment to be snowed in than on a luxury train? So the idea dropped into my lap from heaven, and I'm so glad it did.

“It's odd how characters appear, and I'd love to tell you that I had them all from the beginning. I didn't. I only had in my head one guy who looked a bit like Santa Claus. It's a bit like when an old photograph develops, you know, in the chemicals, they just kind of evolved as I was writing them. I didn't plan for any of them to be there.

“I always like to write about friendship and community and and second chances. And even though it's quite an ensemble cast, you can still have a sense of community with with seven people. They all learn from each other.

“At the beginning, they're strangers. By the end of four days, these people are friends, and bound by something they can't explain. But you know, that's sometimes how friendships develop. And I did want to continue that theme. It's an important theme for me. You know, where would we be without our friends?

Milly is already planning Book 24 - she doesn’t have a title yet, but she knows where it's going to be set.

“It’s going to be set on a cruise ship. I've had a cruise ship in one of my books before, called Here Come The Girls. I'm back on that ship again with some new faces and some old faces. I can't wait to get cracking on it. It’s not coming out until the Spring of 2027.

“I've had two books out this year . I want plenty of time to write the next, because it's like to go back to something that is, is very funny and, and I know I want to write it at my leisure.”

Milly Johnson | davidcharles.com

She also wanting time o finish er first murder mystery novel, which she might release under another name.

“I've had this book half finished since before even Richard Osman put pen to paper. One of my projects next year is to finish the last quarter of that book, because I want it out. It might be under a name that differentiates between the genres, because I think people buy into an author. So if they bought a Milly Johnson book, they would expect a certain book, and this is slightly different. So there's a little something that is coming out in the Spring, which, which might be a prop, if anybody's missing a fix.”

Milly, who has sold over three million books in the UK, is a Sunday Times best-selling author and is a recipient of the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s Outstanding Achievement Award.

Let the Bells Ring Out is available from Waterstones, independent bookshops and online retailers, with signed copies stocked at The Book Vault in Barnsley.

