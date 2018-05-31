Robin Hood themed guest house goes on sale

One of the greatest heroes of folklore can help turn a healthy profit for one would-be hotelier

Whatever you believe about Robin Hood and his Merry Men, there’s nothing mythical about the success of Barnfield House, a luxury guest house on the edge of the Peak District.



In beautiful countryside in the Loxley Valley – reputed to have been home to the legendary Robin – Barnfield House offers equally beautiful surroundings inside as it does out, with elegant lounges and dining areas packed full of character.



It’s in the bedrooms that the hero of Sherwood Forest begins to make his presence felt, however, with all six rooms themed to characters from the famous story – including the Robin of Loxley Room, the Maid Marian Room and the Friar Tuck Room.



Established in 2007 by Helen and Michael Rogers, the six-bedroom property is now on the market through Ernest Wilson Business Agents and interested parties will immediately see the potential to take over a thriving business.



Barnfield House is perfectly situated close to Sheffield city centre but within easy reach of the stunning Peak District, making it ideal for both tourists and business visitors.



“We started the business from scratch, seeking out a stunning location and then really putting our own stamp on it,” said Helen. “The idea was to create a pampered environment with special touches to really give guests a sense of place, and our reviews show that our hard work has paid off.



“Leisure and business guests love the semi-rural position, off road secure parking, stunning views of the surrounding countryside and home from home feel that we create.

“Recently, we were finalists in the White Rose tourism awards, which as proud Yorkshire folk we were particularly happy about.”



Online reviews suggest that new owners will have no trouble continuing the success of the business Helen and Michael have created.



Barnfield House is on the market at £750,000 through Ernest Wilson Business Agents Ltd, an agency established in 1956 to assists clients with the purchase and sale of businesses, offering agency services, finance options and support throughout the sale process.



Full details of the property and viewing bookings are available through Ernest Wilson on 0113 238 2900 or visit the website www.ernest-wilson.co.uk