Sheffield weather: Full extent of storm damage revealed, as

The full extent of the damage wreaked upon Sheffield by two storms over the weekend has been revealed.

Sheffield Council says a total of 59 fallen trees across the city were reported between around 9pm on Saturday, December 9 and 8pm the following day, as storms Elin and Fergus lashed the city with fierce winds and heavy rain.

Some of the trees felled across Sheffield by storms Elin and Fergus

There were also 20 reports of flooding made to the council during that period but no road closures related to the weather.

The council said it was not aware of any storm-related injuries, though one tree did come crashing down upon a bus stop on Hemsworth Road.

The A628 Woodhead Pass had to be closed after a number of vehicles overturned in the fierce winds, while the M1 Tinsley Viaduct was closed to high vehicles.

Train services were also severely disrupted, with flooding at Rotherham Central station leading to many delays and cancellations.

Facebook group set up in memory of 'magical' tree

The Star previously reported how Storm Elin, which was the first to strike, had uprooted trees around the city, including one in City Road Cemetery and others on East Bank Road, Savile Street and Clay Wheels Lane.

The most lamented casualty was a sycamore tree in Graves Park, described as possibly the city's 'most photographed' and 'most iconic' tree.