News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Clubbers on the dance floor at SHAG @ The LeadmillClubbers on the dance floor at SHAG @ The Leadmill
Clubbers on the dance floor at SHAG @ The Leadmill

Sheffield retro: 29 fabulous photos from the dance floor of popular noughties club nights in the city

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

These photos show people having the time of their lives on the dance floors of popular Sheffield club nights during the early noughties.

Some of the biggest nightlcubs from that era, including Gatecrasher at The Republic, and The Leadmill, which is still going strong, feature.

Also pictured in our retro photo gallery of images from The Star's archives are some less well-known club nights from the noughties, including Vegas, The Tuesday Club, Seven By 7, at the Halcyon Bar, and Pop Tarts.

Do you recognise anyone you know throwing some shapes, hanging out with mates and generally living their best life in these photos from 20 years ago.

The dance floor at Gatecrasher, a night held monthly at the Republic nightclub in Sheffield city centre

1. Gatecrasher

The dance floor at Gatecrasher, a night held monthly at the Republic nightclub in Sheffield city centre Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Clubbers on the dance floor at Vegas

2. Vegas

Clubbers on the dance floor at Vegas Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
On the dance floor at Takapuna

3. Takapuna

On the dance floor at Takapuna Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Claire and Keith hit the dance floor at Pop Tarts

4. Pop Tarts

Claire and Keith hit the dance floor at Pop Tarts Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldPeopleNightclubsNostalgiaPhoto memoriesMemories