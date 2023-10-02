This detached home in Upper Albert Road, Meersbrook, has just hit the market with six bedrooms spread across three floors and an annex.

A six-bedroom detached Sheffieldhome described as a 'truly unique opportunity' has just hit the market for £550,000.

Found on Upper Albert Road, Meersbrook, has a host of features making it something of a rarity, including a one-bedroom annex, two garage doors set back from the tree-lined road, a spacious kitchen/diner and an en-suite shower room.

The house is presented by Yopa Properties Ltd, which calls it "a treasure trove of features and opportunities, promising a comfortable and dynamic family life."

The house is presented by Yopa Properties Ltd, which calls it "a treasure trove of features and opportunities, promising a comfortable and dynamic family life."

1 . Six-bedroom detached home in Meersbrook A six-bedroom home in Meersbrook, Sheffield, is available to buy now.

2 . First of two kitchens Spanning three floors, the house is described as "a remarkable investment opportunity".

3 . Three floors plus basement Six bedrooms are spread across three floors and a one-bedroom annex to the rear.

4 . Open-plan lounge Front-facing open-plan lounge