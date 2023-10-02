News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield property: £550,000 six-bedroom detached home with annex in Meersbrook is 'unique opportunity'

This detached home in Upper Albert Road, Meersbrook, has just hit the market with six bedrooms spread across three floors and an annex.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:05 BST

A six-bedroom detached Sheffieldhome described as a 'truly unique opportunity' has just hit the market for £550,000.

Found on Upper Albert Road, Meersbrook, has a host of features making it something of a rarity, including a one-bedroom annex, two garage doors set back from the tree-lined road, a spacious kitchen/diner and an en-suite shower room.

The house is presented by Yopa Properties Ltd, which calls it "a treasure trove of features and opportunities, promising a comfortable and dynamic family life."

Scroll down for a look through photos of the Meersbrook home. For more information and pictures, visit the property's page on the Yupo website.

A six-bedroom home in Meersbrook, Sheffield, is available to buy now. Images courtesy of Yopa Property Ltd

Spanning three floors, the house is described as "a remarkable investment opportunity".

Six bedrooms are spread across three floors and a one-bedroom annex to the rear.

Front-facing open-plan lounge

