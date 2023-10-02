Sheffield property: £550,000 six-bedroom detached home with annex in Meersbrook is 'unique opportunity'
This detached home in Upper Albert Road, Meersbrook, has just hit the market with six bedrooms spread across three floors and an annex.
A six-bedroom detached Sheffieldhome described as a 'truly unique opportunity' has just hit the market for £550,000.
Found on Upper Albert Road, Meersbrook, has a host of features making it something of a rarity, including a one-bedroom annex, two garage doors set back from the tree-lined road, a spacious kitchen/diner and an en-suite shower room.
The house is presented by Yopa Properties Ltd, which calls it "a treasure trove of features and opportunities, promising a comfortable and dynamic family life."
