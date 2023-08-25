News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: "Must-see" Hillsborough property with large garden on the market for £345,000

The property is only a 10-minute walk from Hillsborough Park.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 25th Aug 2023, 10:08 BST

This stylish, newly-refurbished three-bedroom terraced house in Hillsborough is on the market for £345,000.

The entrance to the home creates an immediate impression, with a modern carpet runner and decorative rods on the stairs contrasting with the oak-effect floor.

The exposed brick fireplace in the dining room and the bright, marble-effect bathroom with free-standing bath are two of the property's notable features.

The open-plan kitchen and dining-room have windows looking out to the rear garden, which has a large, well-kept lawn with potential for outdoor dining, gardening projects, or space for kids to play.

If you are interested in the property, find more information and contact details on Spencer’s Estate Agents website.

Withens Avenue sits on the edge of Hillsborough and gives tenants easy access to local shops and schools.

Nearby tram stops gives excellent transport links to the city centre.

The house is also a short 10 minute walk from Hillsborough Park.

From the outside, the house seems deceptively small and traditional, contrasting with the spacious and modern interior.

The entrance to the home creates an immediate impression, with a modern carpet runner, LEDs, and decorative rods on the stairs.

The reception room on the ground floor has large bay windows, an electric fireplace, and unique lighting.

The oak-effect floor in the dining room leads into the kitchen. The space also includes an exposed-brick feature fireplace.

