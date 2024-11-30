Sheffield Christmas giving: Fundraising family welcomes sightseers to festive lights display
Jane Spowage, of Thornbridge Drive, Frecheville, hopes sightseers will give to donations Thornberry Animal Sanctuary when they visit the family’s lights display.
This year the family’s display features a magical snowy reindeer scene, Father Christmas and carol singers at the front door and a glowing nativity scene.
It comes after the family covered their home with webs, skeletons and ghouls for Halloween to raise money for the busy animal charity, which responded with: “Huge thanks to Jane Spowage and her family.”
A total of £1282.79 was raised.
The Christmas display will be turned on between 4pm and 8pm daily until Boxing Day.
Donations will be taken in buckets at the display at 60 Thornbridge Drive.
