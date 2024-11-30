Sheffield Christmas giving: Fundraising family welcomes sightseers to festive lights display

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 30th Nov 2024, 11:35 BST

A Sheffield fundraising family have decked their house in Christmas decorations to raise money for an animal sanctuary.

Jane Spowage, of Thornbridge Drive, Frecheville, hopes sightseers will give to donations Thornberry Animal Sanctuary when they visit the family’s lights display.

This year the family’s display features a magical snowy reindeer scene, Father Christmas and carol singers at the front door and a glowing nativity scene.

The magical display at Jane Spowage's home on Thornbridge Drive, FrechevilleThe magical display at Jane Spowage's home on Thornbridge Drive, Frecheville
The magical display at Jane Spowage's home on Thornbridge Drive, Frecheville | Spowage family

It comes after the family covered their home with webs, skeletons and ghouls for Halloween to raise money for the busy animal charity, which responded with: “Huge thanks to Jane Spowage and her family.”

A total of £1282.79 was raised.

The Christmas display will be turned on between 4pm and 8pm daily until Boxing Day.

Donations will be taken in buckets at the display at 60 Thornbridge Drive.

