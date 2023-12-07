Police raids in Sheffield and Rotherham, with four arrests in sexual exploitation and slavery investigation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four people have been arrested today in Sheffield and Rotherham in police raids over suspected sex-related slavery.

South Yorkshire Police carried out raids on residents from Manor, Sheffield, and Dinnington, Rotherham, as part of an ongoing investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All four remain in police custody pending further investigation.

The arrests saw two women from Manor estate, aged 58 and 37, detained on suspicion of modern slavery concerning sexual exploitation.

Elsewhere, more arrests saw a 45-year-old man and 37-year-old woman from Dinnington arrested, also on suspicion of modern slavery concerning sexual exploitation.

Police said in a statement that the warrants were executed at residential addresses as part of an ongoing investigation by their modern slavery team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer Emma Halton said: “If anyone has any information which could assist us with our investigation, please contact us online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 759 of September 1, 2023, when you get in touch. Any information provided to the police will be taken seriously and reviewed and investigated thoroughly.”

Detective Inspector James Smith from the force's modern slavery team said: “Modern Slavery is occurring within our communities across South Yorkshire and information from members of the public is crucial so that vulnerable people who are potential victims of exploitation and locations of concern can be identified.

"We are determined to keep people safe and pursue those who exploit people through modern slavery and human trafficking. If you suspect someone may be at risk or have any information which may relate to modern slavery or human trafficking, please report it to the police or via the modern slavery Helpline on 0800 0121 700.

"Any information provided to the police will be taken seriously and reviewed and investigated thoroughly.”