s
Sheffield Wednesday are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they take on fellow strugglers Birmingham City in the West Midlands. It has been a forgettable season for the Owls following their return to the second tier, at least so far, and they need to turn things around quickly to give themselves a chance of survival in the new year.
Wednesday should fancy their chances against a Birmingham side who can't buy a win under Wayne Rooney, but there are no easy points in the Championship, and especially not for the Owls. Here we round up all the latest surrounding Wednesday and a standout piece of news from elsewhere in the second tier.
Rooney warning
Birmingham boss Rooney has warned his side against complacency ahead of facing bottom club Wednesday. He said in his pre-match press conference: "This is a game where focus and concentration are so important.
"Concentration levels have to be so high. Every team in this league is capable of beating each other, every game in this league is tough. But you can make it a lot tougher for yourselves if you don’t have that focus. We see this as a game where we are more than capable of getting three points. But our focus has to be 100 percent.”