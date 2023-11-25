Sheffield Wednesday are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they take on fellow strugglers Birmingham City in the West Midlands. It has been a forgettable season for the Owls following their return to the second tier, at least so far, and they need to turn things around quickly to give themselves a chance of survival in the new year.

Wednesday should fancy their chances against a Birmingham side who can't buy a win under Wayne Rooney, but there are no easy points in the Championship, and especially not for the Owls. Here we round up all the latest surrounding Wednesday and a standout piece of news from elsewhere in the second tier.

Rooney warning

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham boss Rooney has warned his side against complacency ahead of facing bottom club Wednesday. He said in his pre-match press conference: "This is a game where focus and concentration are so important.