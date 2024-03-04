RSPCA South Yorkshire issues plea for help for cute litter of pups

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This litter of pups is being cared for by the RSPCA in South Yorkshire.

This litter of pubs is being cared for by the RSPCA in South Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The puppies have all been named after planets after the RSPCA asked members of the public for name suggestions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the animal charity is using its Facebook page to appeal for puppy pads and puppy food for the litter.

The charity said: "Our litter of planet puppies are getting big now, as you can imagine they are getting through everything very quickly.

"We are asking for donations of puppy pads and puppy meat. All donations will be gratefully received. The link to our amazon wishlist is https://amzn.eu/cd4CSen. We are extremely grateful for all the support."

In a recent update on the pups, the RSPCA said: "They are all growing up fast and all have their own little character now, they have found there voice and are using this to their advantage."