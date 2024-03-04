RSPCA South Yorkshire issues plea for help for cute litter of pups
and live on Freeview channel 276
This litter of pups is being cared for by the RSPCA in South Yorkshire.
The puppies have all been named after planets after the RSPCA asked members of the public for name suggestions.
Now the animal charity is using its Facebook page to appeal for puppy pads and puppy food for the litter.
The charity said: "Our litter of planet puppies are getting big now, as you can imagine they are getting through everything very quickly.
"We are asking for donations of puppy pads and puppy meat. All donations will be gratefully received. The link to our amazon wishlist is https://amzn.eu/cd4CSen. We are extremely grateful for all the support."
In a recent update on the pups, the RSPCA said: "They are all growing up fast and all have their own little character now, they have found there voice and are using this to their advantage."
To find out more about the pups visit RSPCA South Yorkshire on Facebook.