These nostalgic photos take you back to Yorkshire in 1976, showing how we sweated our way through the long, hot summer.

As well as memories of that unforgettable summer, these fascinating black-and-white images capture other major events and characters across the county nearly half a century ago.

A football star is seen performing his impressive party piece in an era before the sport became a multi-million-pound business, with such a stunt being unthinkable today.

Shoppers are pictured queueing for the sales outside two of the region’s most popular lost stores of the 70s.

Youngsters are shown unwinding in the playground, back in the days when health and safety was a little more lax.

Elsewhere, crowds go wild for some of the biggest stars of pop and punk, a whopper of a fish is landed, and revellers are pictured outside what was once Europe’s biggest nightclub.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you? If you enjoyed these retro images, you might enjoy this look back at the best photos from the 1970s.

1 . Valiant defeat Boxer Richard Dunn is given a hero's welcome in Bradford in May 1976, despite losing to Muhammad Ali in the World Heavyweight title clash. The huge underdog put in a gutsy performance against the all-time great, hitting the canvas five times before being counted out in the fifth round. He was the last man Ali stopped in the ring. | YPN

2 . Taking a breather Shoppers relax in the sun in Sheffield city centre during the long, hot summer of 1976 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3 . Party piece The first public performance of Leeds United star Duncan McKenzie's 'party piece' of leaping over a Mini car is seen at Elland Road before the Paul Reaney testimonial game in May 1976 | YPN