Originally Sheffield City Museum and the Mappin Art Gallery, and opened in Victorian times, it suffered damage in World War Two when a bomb hit the Mappin Art Gallery, which was re-opened in 1965.

And in 2003, the whole site was massively redesigned, with many traditional old display cases taken out to make way for more modern displays. After closing in 2003, it reopened as Weston Park Museum in 2006.

We have put together a series of 18 retro pictures together, showing the massive changes over the years, which, for those who remember the museum in the 20th century, are sure to bring back memories, with pictures from the 60s, 70s and 80s, as well as the 90s.

And we have also included a look at some of the great temporary exhibitions which have been run since the 2003 revamp, to bring back many more recent memories.

Take a look at the pictures below. Some are from our archives, while some are courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Main entrance, 70s style Weston Park Museum as it looked from Western Bank in 1976. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Sixties A serving table of Old Sheffield Plate on display in the City Museum, Weston Park, in 1962. Photo: Central Office of Information / Picture Sheffield

Scrolls The opening of the Dead Sea Scrolls exibition at Weston Park Museum in 1967. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield

Display cases Weston Parrk Museum used to have display cases lining its room, like in the picture here. Photo: Sheffield City Council Architects Department / Picture Sheffield