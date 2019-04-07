WEEKEND PICTURES: Performers celebrating Indian New Year wow crowds at Sheffield’s Winter Gardens 

Members of the Sunrit Culture Group wowed crowds at Sheffield’s Winter Gardens yesterday with a colourful celebration of Indian New Year.

The celebration is known by a number of different terms across South Asia, including Ugadi, Gudi padva and Vaisakhi.

Performers from the Sunrit Culture Group celebrated Indian New Year at the Winter Gardens in Sheffield yesterday

People from Malaysia, Mauritius, Hungary, Poland, Spain, the UK and India came together to perform yesterday.

A spokesman for the Sunrit Culture Group said: “This was the spirit of universal peace and auspiciousness that we wished to share.

“We were encouraged and amazed by audience participation. Thank you all for being there with us and also to those who heard our message through TV or media.

“Thankful to the entire team of performers ( Amita Pansari, Thanusri SivaNeha Shrrivastava Radha Khurana Pavitra Paniker Archana DesurkarAnnapurna, Alicja, Iara, Nirosha, and the lovely kids) who came to learn the peace dance and made the journey of today very joyful.

“Behind the scene, an integral part of the day was Shantha Rao, director Annapurna Indian Dance Company who gave us the enchanting 'Mangalam' prayers music and introduced us to the peace dance.

“All of us at Sunrit Group heartily thank Angela Grower, Sheffield City Council , to have given us permission to use the city space, Sheffield Live for the Video and Tim Dennell for the photography.”