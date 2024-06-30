Watch: What people miss most about 1980s Sheffield, the era that gave the world Def Leppard and Human League

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 30th Jun 2024, 07:36 BST
It was the decade which saw Sheffield give the world Def Leppard and the Human League.

But what is it about Sheffield in the 1980s that the people who lived through it miss the most?

We went to find the answer, and put the question to residents.

The Star has put together a video in which those who remember the decade, which gave us everything from the mullet to the miners’ strike, look back.

We asked them: ‘”What do you miss most about 1980s Sheffield?”

The nostalgic video reveals the answers.

