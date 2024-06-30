Watch: What people miss most about 1980s Sheffield, the era that gave the world Def Leppard and Human League
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was the decade which saw Sheffield give the world Def Leppard and the Human League.
We went to find the answer, and put the question to residents.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, alongside all of the latest breaking news updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free newsletter
The Star has put together a video in which those who remember the decade, which gave us everything from the mullet to the miners’ strike, look back.
We asked them: ‘”What do you miss most about 1980s Sheffield?”
The nostalgic video reveals the answers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.