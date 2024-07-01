Watch: Video reveals the lost Sheffield pubs which residents would love to bring back

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 1st Jul 2024, 07:36 BST
Over the years Sheffield has seen many beloved pubs come and go.

And many of those are still missed to this day by the people who used to be their customers.

We have asked long standing Sheffield residents, which of the pubs that the city has lost over the years they would like to bring back if the could wave a magic wand.

Some of the answers were well known city centre venues that were once part of a night out on the town.

Others were ‘rough and ready’ estate pubs from further out across the city.

But many of them had clear memories of these popular venues, which they shared with us on the video.

