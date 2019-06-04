Watch battles of history at Manor Lodge
Learn more about the history of warfare through the ages at a special event at Manor Lodge, Sheffield tomorrow.
Experience living camps, displays and drills at the History Through the Ages Battle Re-enactment Day.
The 16th-century Turret House and Manor Lodge ruins will provide the backdrop to the displays, spanning Viking, Norman. Tudor, Georgian and First World War armies.
Other activities will include children’s crafts, a bouncy castle and face-painting.
The event takes place tomorrow, Sunday (June 9) from 11am to 4pm.
Manor Lodge is at 197 Manor Lane, Sheffield, S2 1UJ.
Tickets are available to buy on the day or online at www.sheffieldmanorlodge.org.
They cost £6 for adults and £3 for children, or £15 for a fmaily ticket for two adults and three children.
For further details, call 0114 276 2828 or email visit@greenestate.org.
The fun continues the following Sunday with a regular weekly open day, running from 11am to 4pm between April and September if there isn’t a special event such as the re-enactment day taking place.
Take a history tour around the Turret House or go on a family trail and dress up as a prince or princess.
Meet house owner Bess of Hardwick or Mary Queen of Scots, who was her royal prisoner.
In the grounds and discovery centre, visitors can get lost in the lavender labyrinth, build a sandcastle in the giant sandpit, get stuck in the stocks, play outdoor wooden games, explore the apothecary garden
Learn the history of the site in the visitor centre, or see Sheffield’s oldest toilet!
Bring a picnic - hot and cold drinks and snacks are also on sale in the Discovery Centre - or wander down the hill to the Rhubarb Shed Cafe to tuck into a meal, enjoying the Pictorial Meadows on route.
Tour and family trail times are 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm