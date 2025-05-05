VE Day 80th Anniversary: Pictures show city in celebration over victory in Europe

Bunting and flags were unfurled, trestle tables dragged out into the street, precious rations were raided to create slap-up spreads and effigies of the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler appeared on top of a lot of bonfires.

These pictures show just a few of the VE Day celebrations which took place 80 years ago this week.

Starting today (Monday, May 5, 2025) a number of events and street parties are planned across Sheffield to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the war.

VE Day officially falls on Thursday (May 8, 2025) but people are being encouraged to commemorate the anniversary during today’s Bank Holiday.

Sheffield's VE Day celebrations These pictures show just a few of the VE Day celebrations which took place 80 years ago this week.

Happy families Proud looks on the faces of the adults as youngsters enjoy a VE Day street party in Brook Terrace, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield

Grimesthorpe celebrations More pictures of families celebrating on Brook Terrace, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield