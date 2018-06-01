Those were the days: Cricketing legend born in Doncaster makes England debut at Headingley

Yorkshire cricketing legend Freddie Trueman made his England debut 66 years ago,.

This came on June 5, 1952, after he took 25 wickets at less than 15 runs each in the County Championship at the start of the season.

Freddie Trueman's Book of Cricket'Pelham Books 1964'Copyright Freddie Trueman'The traditional honour for a first class performance, leading the players in after taking 8 Indian wickets for 31 at Manchester 1952.

He was 21 and made a lasting impression against India at Headingley.

The Doncaster man, who became known to many as ‘fiery Fred’ due largely to his often-voiced differences of opinion with the cricketing establishment, was an imposing fast bowler.

He appeared in a total 603 first-class matches, including 67 Test matches, throughout his impressive career.

Trueman was even purportedly once given the accolade of ‘greatest living Yorkshireman’ by Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

His achievements were multiple and well recorded. After his last Test in 1965, he continued to play for Yorkshire until the end of 1968. Then following his retirement, he took up a role as a radio and television commentator.

Freddie Sewards Trueman OBE was born in Stainton, weighing 14lbs 1oz, and he was 16 when he began playing with Sheffield United.

He moved on to Yorkshire Boys, appearing with them eight times during 1949.

He acquired his Yorkshire county cap in 1951 and in 1952 was elected ‘Young Cricketer of the Year’ by the Cricket Writers’ Club.

A kiss for cricket legend Freddie Trueman from his wife Veronica outside Buckingham Palace after his investiture as an OBE.

In the 1989 Queen’s Birthday Honours he was awarded the OBE for services to cricket.

No-one has taken more Test wickets in England than Trueman’s 229, and in only 47 home Tests.

He took 78 Test wickets abroad but his play was interrupted by National Service and so there were only four tours, two to the West Indies and to Australia and New Zealand.

