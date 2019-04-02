Royal Infirmary, 1897

This week we take a look back at healthcare over the years

To coincide with World Heath Day on April 7 we take a look back at healthcare from the past 100 years.

Ward in City General Hospital

1. A ward in City General Hospital, later to be known as Northern General Hospital, 1964

Ward in City General Hospital
Model of proposed new United Hospital Building

2. Model of proposed new United Hospital Building, which was named the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, 1949

Model of proposed new United Hospital Building
Mobile polio vaccination unit outside the Town Hall, 1960s

3. A mobile polio vaccination unit outside the Town Hall, in 1960s

Mobile polio vaccination unit outside the Town Hall, 1960s
Sheffield Association in aid of the Adult Deaf and Dumb, sign language, 1908

4. Sheffield Association in aid of the Adult Deaf and Dumb, sign language, 1908

Sheffield Association in aid of the Adult Deaf and Dumb, sign language, 1908
