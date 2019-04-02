This week we take a look back at healthcare over the years

All images: www.picturesheffield.co.uk city archive
1. A ward in City General Hospital, later to be known as Northern General Hospital, 1964
2. Model of proposed new United Hospital Building, which was named the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, 1949
3. A mobile polio vaccination unit outside the Town Hall, in 1960s
4. Sheffield Association in aid of the Adult Deaf and Dumb, sign language, 1908
