Advanced Cookery Room, Totley Hall Training College, 1953

This week we take a look at “What’s New” at Picture Sheffield city Archives

All images: www.picturesheffield.co.uk city archive

Albany Hotel and Yorkshire Penny Bank, Fargate, c. 1950

1. The Albany Hotel and Yorkshire Penny Bank, on Fargate, c. 1950

Demolition of Henry Wigfall and Son Ltd, No.11 Fitzalan Square

2. A scene from the demolition of Henry Wigfall and Son Ltd., television dealers, No.11 Fitzalan Square

Diocesan Babies Home, Holtwood, Abbeyfield Road, 1925

3. Diocesan Babies Home, Holtwood, Abbeyfield Road, 1925

St Cuthberts Firvale, Thursday Afternoon Working Party, c. 1920

4. St Cuthberts Firvale, Thursday Afternoon Working Party, c. 1920

