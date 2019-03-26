This week we take a look at “What’s New” at Picture Sheffield city Archives This week we take a look at “What’s New” at Picture Sheffield city Archives from the last 80 years. All images: www.picturesheffield.co.uk city archive 1. The Albany Hotel and Yorkshire Penny Bank, on Fargate, c. 1950 Albany Hotel and Yorkshire Penny Bank, Fargate, c. 1950 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 2. A scene from the demolition of Henry Wigfall and Son Ltd., television dealers, No.11 Fitzalan Square Demolition of Henry Wigfall and Son Ltd, No.11 Fitzalan Square Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 3. Diocesan Babies Home, Holtwood, Abbeyfield Road, 1925 Diocesan Babies Home, Holtwood, Abbeyfield Road, 1925 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 4. St Cuthberts Firvale, Thursday Afternoon Working Party, c. 1920 St Cuthberts Firvale, Thursday Afternoon Working Party, c. 1920 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2