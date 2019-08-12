This lasting tribute to a much loved mother and grandmother at Wentworth Woodhouse, is precious to this family
A daughter’s tribute to her grandmother who loved Wentworth Woodhouse, in the form of a sponsored roof slate in her memory, can be emulated by others until the end of this month.
Irish woman Margaret Wharry fell in love with the beauty of Wentworth Woodhouse when she moved to Broom in Rotherham in 1979.
She would visit the grounds with her four children when husband Gibson was working, wiring up the signal room of Masbrough railway station.
“The village and the house captured her imagination, maybe because our ancestors in Northern Ireland were gamekeepers for the owners of Glenarm Castle and forests,” said her daughter Michelle Cottle, of Wickersley.
Margaret was a fan of Black Diamonds, the book which told the story of the house, and enjoyed numerous tours at ‘The Big House’.
She was thrilled when grand-daughter Amy got married to Steven Walker in the Marble Saloon of the house in August 2015.
“Mum loved walking on the same marble floor as the aristocracy and Queen Victoria,” said Michelle.
Margaret died in April, aged 77, but she has a permanent link to the house.
“Mum knew about the Make Your Mark in History roof slate campaign and we felt it was very fitting to sponsor a slate in her memory,” added Michelle. “Now present and future generations of her family can visit the house knowing she is remembered in the fabric of the building.”
The Make Your Mark in History Appeal ends on August 31.
