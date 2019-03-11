These two people will help bring history to life in Sheffield

Learning about national emergency services will be so much easier for school pupils, now that a new team of two is in place at a Sheffield museum.

Pupils who visit the National Emergency Services Museum – the biggest of its kind in the world - can brush up on the Blitz and find out all about the Great Fire of London, with help from the new appointees.

Learning and discovery team members, Rosie Norrell and Paul Watson, have been brought on board to help expand the museum’s educational programme.

Along with gruesome histories of crime and punishment, visitors can explore extreme vehicles and learn more about the people within the emergency services.

Both former teachers, Paul and Rosie will offer tailored workshops to school children of all ages, as well as to further and higher education students, adults involved in lifelong learning, and other community groups and organisations.

Workshops take place in the museum, which is a Victorian police, fire and ambulance station in the centre of Sheffield, but sessions can also be run off-site.

Matthew Wakefield, chief executive of the museum, said: ‘Opening up our fabulous museum to as many people as possible is really important to us.

“It’s brilliant that we have Paul and Rosie on board to expand our educational provision.

“We have over a million objects in our collection and more than 50 vehicles on site so there’s lots here for visitors to discover!’

The National Emergency Services Museum is the world’s largest 999 museum, showcasing all of our emergency services through hands-on learning with history.

With over 50 vehicles on site from manual and horse power to steam and motor, and with three floors of exhibits to explore, discover and learn, there really is something for all the family.

For more information about educational visits contact education@emergencyservices.org.uk.