These nine photos show what Sheffield’s former Royal Hospital was like

1. Retro: The Royal Hospital, West Street, Sheffield, 1895-1981. Pictured is the dispensary at the hospital, c. 1900
2. Retro: The Royal Hospital, West Street, Sheffield, 1895-1981. Pictured is the Children's Christmas Party, 1950s.
3. Retro: The Royal Hospital, West Street, Sheffield, 1895-1981. Pictured is a hospital ward, c. 1900
4. Retro: The Royal Hospital, West Street, Sheffield, 1895-1981. Pictured is the operating theatre at the hospital, c. 1900.
