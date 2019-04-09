Retro: The Royal Hospital, West Street, Sheffield, 1895-1981. Royal Hospital, West Street, Sheffield, at junction with Eldon Street, c. 1900

These nine photos show what Sheffield’s former Royal Hospital was like

This week’s Retro focus is on the former Royal Hospital, West Street, 1895-1981.

These nine photos show what the hospital was like for both staff and patients.

The dispensary at the hospital, c. 1900

The dispensary at the hospital, c. 1900
Youngsters enjoy the hospital's children's Christmas party in the1950s.

Youngsters enjoy the hospital's children's Christmas party in the1950s.
A hospital ward, c. 1900

A hospital ward, c. 1900
The operating theatre at the hospital, c. 1900.

The operating theatre at the hospital, c. 1900.
