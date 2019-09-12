Abandoned buildings

These are 11 of Sheffield's creepiest abandoned buildings

Largely thanks to industrial decline, Sheffield has a number of factory buildings that have been left to dereliction over the years.

By Sarah Wilson
Thursday, 12th September 2019, 14:15 pm
Updated 22 minutes ago

As well as factory buildings, entertainment centres, hospitals and churches have also been abandoned over the years. Please note that visiting these sites may be illegal as well as dangerous and is not encouraged by The Star.

1. Record Ridgeway

The site of the former William Ridgway Tools factory, this building has now been abandoned for decades. Urban explorers have noted the great view from the roof and abundance of graffiti artwork that has popped up inside.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Taylors Eye Witness Works

As of July 2019, the clearing and demolition of this site is already underway, with flats set to be installed in the Grade II listed building which once housed Taylor's factory for kitchen and pocket knives.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Falcon Works

This once-busy workshop for a saw manufacturers is now eerily quiet, with debris and broken glass littering the floor. The company once housed here went into administration in early 2018 and the building has been empty since.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. George Barnsley and Sons

Urban explorers have spotted old grinding stones gathering dust and rusty barrels left behind by those who once worked at this factory, which once produced files and blades, shoe knives and leather workers’ tools.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3