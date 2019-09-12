As well as factory buildings, entertainment centres, hospitals and churches have also been abandoned over the years. Please note that visiting these sites may be illegal as well as dangerous and is not encouraged by The Star.
1. Record Ridgeway
The site of the former William Ridgway Tools factory, this building has now been abandoned for decades. Urban explorers have noted the great view from the roof and abundance of graffiti artwork that has popped up inside.
Photo: Google
Copyright:
2. Taylors Eye Witness Works
As of July 2019, the clearing and demolition of this site is already underway, with flats set to be installed in the Grade II listed building which once housed Taylor's factory for kitchen and pocket knives.
Photo: Google
Copyright:
3. Falcon Works
This once-busy workshop for a saw manufacturers is now eerily quiet, with debris and broken glass littering the floor. The company once housed here went into administration in early 2018 and the building has been empty since.
Photo: Google
Copyright:
4. George Barnsley and Sons
Urban explorers have spotted old grinding stones gathering dust and rusty barrels left behind by those who once worked at this factory, which once produced files and blades, shoe knives and leather workers’ tools.
Photo: Google
Copyright: