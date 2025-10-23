4 . Historically important

The Friends group say it is important in the city’s history. It is where the bodies of the five men shot dead by the yeomanry at a political demonstration in 1832 were laid. It’s where victims of the Sheffield Flood in 1864 came for support, where Charlie Peace was arraigned for murder in 1878, where relief following the Sheffield Blitz in 1940 was organised and where trials of striking miners in connection with the coal strike of 1984 spectacularly collapsed. | Mark Jenkinson